India debates how to record caste in early 2027 census
India
India's big census is coming up in early 2027, but there's a tricky question: how should caste information be gathered?
Officials are weighing two options: letting people write in their own caste (open-ended) or picking from an official drop-down list.
Both choices have sparked debate and concerns about accuracy and fairness.
Open-ended responses created 4.6 million caste names
The open-ended approach caused chaos in 2011, leading to more than 4.6 million unique caste names and messy data.
The drop-down idea aims to fix this by using official lists, but some groups worry it just repeats old colonial labels and could deepen divisions.
The government says it wants a method that avoids political drama and social fallout, with a decision expected soon.