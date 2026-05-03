India delivers 4.7 million LPG cylinders, government conducts over 1,900 raids

Commercial LPG supply now at 70%

The government is prioritizing domestic LPG, domestic PNG, and transport CNG supply, while commercial LPG has been restored to about 70% of pre-crisis levels.

Thanks to close coordination with ministries and oil companies, commercial LPG supply is now at 70% of pre-crisis levels.

Plus, a Marshall Islands-flagged LPG carrier, MT Sarv Shakti, carrying 46,313 MT of LPG, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz—a reminder that energy security remains a top priority even during global uncertainty.