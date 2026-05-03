India delivers 4.7 million LPG cylinders, government conducts over 1,900 raids
Even with rising tensions in West Asia, India managed to deliver 4.7 million LPG cylinders on May 2, almost matching the day's demand.
To keep things fair and avoid black marketing or hoarding, the government carried out over 1,900 raids, suspending 74 distributors and penalizing 349 others.
Commercial LPG supply now at 70%
The government is prioritizing domestic LPG, domestic PNG, and transport CNG supply, while commercial LPG has been restored to about 70% of pre-crisis levels.
Thanks to close coordination with ministries and oil companies, commercial LPG supply is now at 70% of pre-crisis levels.
Plus, a Marshall Islands-flagged LPG carrier, MT Sarv Shakti, carrying 46,313 MT of LPG, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz—a reminder that energy security remains a top priority even during global uncertainty.