India deploying 5th S-400 in Jammu Kashmir by Feb 2027
India is getting ready to set up its fifth S-400 air defense system along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir by February 2027.
This upgrade is part of India's response to increased military activity from neighboring countries, and an air force team will head to Russia next month for final checks.
Fifth S-400 boosts western border security
With four S-400 systems already guarding Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Assam, adding a fifth boosts security on the western border, especially as Pakistan gets more support from China, Turkey, and the US.
The move builds on past successes (like intercepting threats during Operation Sindoor) and shows India's focus on staying prepared as regional tensions shift.