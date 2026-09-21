India developing seafarers' emergency support network amid West Asia tensions
With rising tensions in West Asia, India is developing a new Seafarers's Emergency Support Network to better track Indian crew members during emergencies.
The ministry told Mint this move follows Prime Minister Modi's call at the BRICS summit to keep Indian sailors safer around the globe.
India upgrades eNavik for global tracking
The upgraded system builds on India's eNavik platform, adding global data for real-time tracking and connecting with the navy and international agencies for faster crisis response.
Bhavik Vora, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, pointed out that a centralized dashboard could strengthen India's ability to undertake quicker crisis response, coordinate evacuations, and support affected seafarers and their families.
Still, keeping data secure and private remains a challenge as India looks to protect its massive seafaring workforce.