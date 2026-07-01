India develops Viksit Bharat Sankalp tracking 2047 'developed nation' goal
India
India is developing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp (VBS) framework, a new way to measure how close the country is getting to its 2047 "developed nation" goal.
Led by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, this system will use about 385 indicators to keep tabs on everything from the economy and jobs to infrastructure and social growth.
Government hopes VBS launch by 2031
The VBS will check progress in areas like agriculture, health, transport, logistics, and cities, basically all the essentials.
Ministries are teaming up to finalize what gets measured across seven main pillars and 25 themes.
The government hopes to launch it by 2031 (maybe even earlier), just as India's GDP growth climbed from 7.1% in FY2025 to 7.7% in FY2026.