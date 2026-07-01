India develops Viksit Bharat Sankalp tracking 2047 'developed nation' goal India Jul 01, 2026

India is developing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp (VBS) framework, a new way to measure how close the country is getting to its 2047 "developed nation" goal.

Led by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, this system will use about 385 indicators to keep tabs on everything from the economy and jobs to infrastructure and social growth.