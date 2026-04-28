India dicovers oil, gas in Libya amid global energy tensions
What's the story
State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Oil India Limited have made a new oil and gas discovery in Libya's Ghadames Basin. The discovery was made in Block Area 95/96, which is known for its rich hydrocarbon resources. The block is spread over 6,600 square kilometers and operated by Sonatrach International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corporation of Algeria.
Stake details
Each company has a 25% stake
IOC and Oil India each have a 25% stake in the project. The discovery was made during the drilling of the sixth exploratory well after exploration activities resumed in the region. Initial tests show that production from Awynat Wanin and Awyn Kaza formations is about 13 million cubic feet of gas and 327 barrels of condensate per day.
Official recognition
Recognized as the 5th discovery in the block
Libya's National Oil Corporation has recognized this discovery as the fifth in the block. The Indian consortium's exploration program includes eight exploratory wells, of which five have been drilled so far. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that this discovery highlights India's expanding global energy footprint and strategic international partnerships.
Strategic alignment
IOC describes it as an important milestone
IOC has said that detailed appraisal and evaluation work will be undertaken to assess reservoir characteristics and the commercial potential of the discovery. The company described this development as an important milestone in its overseas upstream portfolio, aligning with its broader strategy of expanding international exploration and production assets.
Market impact
Discovery comes amid rising oil prices
The discovery comes at a time when global energy markets are volatile due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Fears of disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz have pushed oil prices higher, with Brent crude hitting around $110 per barrel recently. The development is expected to enhance the value of Oil India's overseas assets and open new revenue streams in the future.