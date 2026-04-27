India donates 2 watercraft to Sri Lankan Coast Guard
India
India just handed over two personal watercraft to the Sri Lankan Coast Guard, complete with safety gear, to help out with search and rescue missions.
The move highlights how India is stepping up its support for maritime security and teamwork in the Indian Ocean.
INS Nireekshak joins IN-SLN DIVEX 2026
Right now, both countries are also teaming up for IN-SLN DIVEX 2026, a week-long diving exercise in Colombo focused on underwater operations.
Alongside this, India is set to send over medical units and ammunition on INS Nireekshak.
All of this fits into India's bigger MAHASAGAR vision for keeping the region stable and connected.