India donates 2 watercraft to Sri Lankan Coast Guard

INS Nireekshak joins IN-SLN DIVEX 2026

Right now, both countries are also teaming up for IN-SLN DIVEX 2026, a week-long diving exercise in Colombo focused on underwater operations.

Alongside this, India is set to send over medical units and ammunition on INS Nireekshak.

All of this fits into India's bigger MAHASAGAR vision for keeping the region stable and connected.