India donates $2.5 million to UNRWA for Palestinian refugee aid
India just donated $2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), helping support education, health care, and relief for Palestinian refugees.
This donation is part of India's annual $5 million contribution to UNRWA's programs, showing steady support for people in need.
Mahima Sikand urges sustaining UNRWA services
UNRWA has been providing essential services, such as schools and medical care, to Palestinian refugees across Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, and the West Bank since 1950.
India's representative Mahima Sikand said keeping these services running is a priority, while Khaled Hindeyyeh expressed appreciation for the Government of India's continued and longstanding political and financial support to the Agency.