Big update coming: India has prepared draft aircraft health rules, the draft Indian Aircraft (Public Health) Rules, 2026, replacing the old 1954 ones, and is seeking stakeholder comments before the rules are notified.

The focus is on stopping diseases from crossing borders: think mandatory insect spraying before planes land and setting up pest-free zones around airports.

Airlines could face fines up to ₹1 crore, while airport operators that do not follow the rules could face fines up to ₹25 lakh.

The draft is open for feedback right now.