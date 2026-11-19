India drafts Indian Aircraft (Public Health) Rules 2026 seeking comments
Big update coming: India has prepared draft aircraft health rules, the draft Indian Aircraft (Public Health) Rules, 2026, replacing the old 1954 ones, and is seeking stakeholder comments before the rules are notified.
The focus is on stopping diseases from crossing borders: think mandatory insect spraying before planes land and setting up pest-free zones around airports.
Airlines could face fines up to ₹1 crore, while airport operators that do not follow the rules could face fines up to ₹25 lakh.
The draft is open for feedback right now.
Aligns with WHO IHR 2005
These new rules match with World Health Organization's International Health Regulations (2005) and bring in stricter checks, like isolation for up to six days for travelers arriving within six days of departing a yellow fever-affected country without proof of vaccination.
There will also be inspections of airport food outlets and baggage for health risks, plus tough penalties (including huge fines) for breaking the rules.
It is all about keeping air travel safer after everything we learned during COVID-19.