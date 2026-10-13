India drafts rules expanding IAEC approvals and defining pain levels
India just dropped a draft of new rules/framework for animal experiments, aiming to make drug research approvals faster and less complicated.
The big change? Registered Institutional Animal Ethics Committees (IAECs) would be allowed to approve a wider range of experiments, reducing the need for clearance from the CCSEA.
There's also a fresh system that sorts experiments by how much pain they might cause: mild, moderate, severe, or non-recovery.
Government draft stresses 3Rs, seeks feedback
The draft rules highlight the 3Rs of animal testing: replacement (using alternatives when possible), reduction (using fewer animals), and refinement (making tests kinder).
IAECs can OK low- and medium-pain studies themselves; only the most serious ones need extra checks.
The proposal also pushes for better lab audits and reporting.
If you've got thoughts on these changes, the government's asking for public feedback within 30 days, which could shape how research and animal welfare move forward in India.