India drought worsens since late June 2026, widening regional reach
India
India's drought has gotten worse since late June 2026, now hitting more regions than last year.
Central, eastern, and northeastern states are seeing intense dry spells, and even parts of Maharashtra on the west coast are feeling the heat.
Rain shortfall delays farmers' kharif sowing
The main reason? Several states, like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal, haven't gotten enough rain.
This is a big deal for farmers since June kicks off the kharif sowing season that depends on steady rainfall.
With less moisture in the soil, sowing is delayed and crops rely more on irrigation to survive.