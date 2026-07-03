India drought worsens since late June 2026, widening regional reach

Rain shortfall delays farmers' kharif sowing

The main reason? Several states, like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal, haven't gotten enough rain.

This is a big deal for farmers since June kicks off the kharif sowing season that depends on steady rainfall.

With less moisture in the soil, sowing is delayed and crops rely more on irrigation to survive.