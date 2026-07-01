India enacts license renewals for IVF, surrogacy and semen banks
India just rolled out new rules for IVF, surrogacy clinics, and semen banks: now they'll need to renew their licenses regularly.
Assisted reproductive technology (ART) clinics will have to do this every five years, while surrogacy clinics must renew every three years.
The idea is to keep standards high and make sure everyone gets quality care.
India mandates online renewals and fees
Renewal is all online and needs to be done at least 60 days before the current license runs out. Otherwise, fees double.
For semen banks and Level 1 IVF clinics, renewal costs ₹25,000; for Level 2 clinics it's ₹100,000.
Approved certificates for ART clinics last five years and must be clearly displayed at the clinic.
If an application gets rejected, reapplying won't cost extra.
These changes are set to shake up India's fast-growing reproductive health market.