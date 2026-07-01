India enacts license renewals for IVF, surrogacy and semen banks

India mandates online renewals and fees

Renewal is all online and needs to be done at least 60 days before the current license runs out. Otherwise, fees double.

For semen banks and Level 1 IVF clinics, renewal costs ₹25,000; for Level 2 clinics it's ₹100,000.

Approved certificates for ART clinics last five years and must be clearly displayed at the clinic.

If an application gets rejected, reapplying won't cost extra.

These changes are set to shake up India's fast-growing reproductive health market.