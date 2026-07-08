India ends physical OCI booklets, switches to downloadable e-OCI cards
From July 8, 2026, India will stop giving out physical Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) booklets. Instead, new applicants will get a digital e-OCI card to download on their phones: no more paper to carry around.
If you already have a physical OCI booklet, you can still use it or just switch to the digital version; carrying the booklet is now totally optional.
Most applications and updates are now online, though spouse-based applicants must still attend a personal interview.
India moves OCI services online
Applying for an e-OCI card means everything happens through the OCI Services portal: no need for in-person visits unless you're applying as a spouse under a specific rule (Section 7A(1)(d)).
For everyone else, it's all online.
Existing cardholders can update details like name or nationality digitally and don't need to renew their card after getting new passports at age 20 or 50.
Just remember: when traveling, show your digital OCI along with your passport at airports and airlines that accept it.