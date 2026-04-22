India enters 2026 kharif with 54.22L urea, lowest since 2022
India is heading into the 2026 kharif crop season with its lowest urea stockpile since 2022, just 54.22 lakh tons as of April 1.
That's a slight dip from last year, and with forecasts hinting at a weaker monsoon, there's real concern about how this could affect crops.
The government started importing extra urea back in September to help fill the gap.
Lucknow meeting to plan fertilizer distribution
On the bright side, supplies of other key fertilizers like DAP and SSP have actually gone up, which might soften the blow for farmers.
To tackle these challenges, top officials and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are meeting in Lucknow on April 24 to plan for fair distribution and crack down on black marketing, hoping to keep things steady for farmers as sowing season approaches.