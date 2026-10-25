India-EU FTA to be signed during Modi's Brussels visit: Report
What's the story
The European Union (EU) and India are racing against time to finalize the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) before a December deadline, Hindustan Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement is expected to be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Brussels around December 17 or 18. The European Commission has proposed a fast-track procedure for approval by the Council of the European Union, bypassing translation into 24 official languages.
Approval acceleration
European Commission proposes fast-track procedure for India-EU FTA approval
The European Commission has proposed a fast-track procedure to the Council of the European Union for expeditious approval of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
This move is aimed at speeding up its implementation amid a turbulent global geopolitical situation.
The proposal includes completing the legal process based on the original English version of the FTA, which would avoid delays caused by translating into 24 official EU languages.
Procedural resolution
Commerce Secretary to visit Brussels this week
India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal is visiting Brussels this week to resolve procedural issues related to the FTA, the HT report stated.
His visit comes after Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's recent trip to Germany and the Netherlands, where he highlighted the transformative potential of the agreement.
A delegation from the EU's Committee on Foreign Affairs will also visit New Delhi from October 26-28, led by David McAllister, chair and member of the European Parliament.
Economic impact
World's biggest free trade zone
The FTA, announced on January 27 during the India-EU summit in New Delhi, will create the world's biggest free trade zone. It covers a quarter of the world's population and GDP.
After negotiations were concluded in January 2026, EU Council President Antonio Costa and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met PM Modi at the G7 in Evian on June 17 to express their intention to sign by the end of 2026.
Negotiation resumption
FTA negotiations were initially authorized by the Council in 2007
Negotiations for the FTA were initially authorized by the Council in 2007 but were suspended until May 2021 due to differences over ambition levels of what the agreement should deliver.
A Leaders' meeting on May 8, 2021, agreed to resume negotiations for a balanced and comprehensive trade agreement.
The deal is expected to be operational by early 2027.