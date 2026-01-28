India-EU summit: Big plans for trade, tech, and climate by 2030
India and the EU just mapped out their path toward 2030 at the 16th Summit.
Leaders adopted a major agenda covering everything from free trade and security to tech innovation, green energy, and making it easier for people to work or study between both regions.
Why should you care?
This deal means more opportunities for startups, research in AI and quantum tech, cleaner energy with a new Green Hydrogen Task Force, and smoother movement of skills across borders.
The focus on stronger supply chains (think semiconductors and critical minerals) could boost jobs and tech access.
It's all about tackling global challenges—like climate change—while opening up new possibilities for young people in both India and Europe.