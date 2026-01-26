India-EU summit to finalize mobility and migration partnership

Why does it matter?

This pact means up to 100,000 multi-year work permits and at least 35,000 graduate-track residence permits will open up every year for Indians over the next five years.

With the EU facing a huge worker shortage (think six million fewer working-age people by 2030), this is a win-win: more opportunities abroad for Indians, plus an easier process thanks to things like a National Skills Passport.

If all goes smoothly with approvals in Europe and India, the deal could kick in as soon as July 2026—making moving to Europe way more accessible than before.