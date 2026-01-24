India-EU summit to seal major trade and security deal
India
India and the European Union are finally wrapping up a Free Trade Agreement at their summit on January 27, 2026—after long-running talks.
This deal connects two billion people and covers a quarter of the world's economy, with final signing expected later this year.
Why should you care?
This isn't just about trade—it's also about teaming up on security, tackling cyber threats, and making it easier for students and skilled workers to move between India and Europe.
With global tensions rising and both sides eager to reduce reliance on China, this agreement could open up new opportunities for jobs, tech, clean energy projects, and fairer competition for Indian goods worldwide.