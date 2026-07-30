India evacuates 2,557 citizens from Iran since West Asia conflict
Since the West Asia conflict kicked off in February, India has managed to bring back 2,557 of its citizens from Iran.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh shared this update today.
At the start of the crisis, about 10,000 Indians were living in Iran after attacks by Israel and the US broke out.
Around 7,000 Indians remain in Iran
Evacuees traveled by road through Armenia and Azerbaijan before catching flights home.
The government says it's working to help medical students who had to pause their studies because of the unrest.
Right now, around 7,000 Indians are still in Iran. The Indian embassy is keeping everyone updated with advisories and a round-the-clock helpline.
Congress MP Jebi Mather Hisham has also urged action so affected students can continue their education without more disruption.