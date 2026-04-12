India evacuates 600+ fishermen from Iran, 300+ land Chennai

Fishermen passed through Armenia, Jaishankar credited

The fishermen's journey took them through Armenia before their flight back to India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his team worked behind the scenes to make this happen.

Silvester from Kanyakumari said, "Now we feel safe and happy. Our Modi government has helped us greatly. Without them, we couldn't have reached here. They helped us a lot; they even gave us good, decent food."