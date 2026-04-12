India evacuates 600+ fishermen from Iran, 300+ land Chennai
India
More than 300 Indian fishermen landed in Chennai on Saturday after being evacuated from conflict-hit areas in Iran.
Thanks to a coordinated effort by the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian missions, over 600 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala, and Puducherry have now been brought home safely.
Fishermen passed through Armenia, Jaishankar credited
The fishermen's journey took them through Armenia before their flight back to India.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his team worked behind the scenes to make this happen.
Silvester from Kanyakumari said, "Now we feel safe and happy. Our Modi government has helped us greatly. Without them, we couldn't have reached here. They helped us a lot; they even gave us good, decent food."