India expands e-visa to 88 entry points under 2025 law

The latest additions include nine land ports like Dawki (Meghalaya), Agartala, and several in West Bengal, plus two airports.

With this move, travelers get more options for where they can enter India: things are more streamlined at each checkpoint.

The e-visa program now covers people from 172 countries in 17 categories, with most applications processed within 72 hours.

It's all about making travel smoother while keeping security tight.