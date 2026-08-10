India expands e-visa to 88 entry points under 2025 law
India
Traveling to India just got simpler: 11 new entry ports have been added to the e-visa scheme, bumping the total up to 88 spots across airports, seaports, and land borders.
This update is part of a push under the Immigration and Foreigners Act of 2025, making it less of a hassle for international visitors.
E-visa covers 172 countries
The latest additions include nine land ports like Dawki (Meghalaya), Agartala, and several in West Bengal, plus two airports.
With this move, travelers get more options for where they can enter India: things are more streamlined at each checkpoint.
The e-visa program now covers people from 172 countries in 17 categories, with most applications processed within 72 hours.
It's all about making travel smoother while keeping security tight.