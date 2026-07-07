India expands Southeast Asia arms exports after PM Modi trip
India
India is stepping up its game in the Indo-Pacific, especially Southeast Asia.
After Prime Minister Modi's recent Indonesia trip, India signed big deals to send BrahMos and Astra missiles to the region.
Between 2020 and 2025, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Vietnam made up over 70% of India's defense exports, a huge jump from earlier years.
Myanmar leads Indian arms exports
Myanmar topped the list by taking 36% of Indian arms exports, followed by the Philippines at 27% (thanks to those BrahMos missiles), and Vietnam at 7%.
The region isn't just buying more. They are also getting a wider mix: ships (45%), artillery (18%), missiles (16%), and air-defense systems (7.4%).
Southeast Asia now grabs most of India's missile, artillery, and ship sales.