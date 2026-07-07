India expands Southeast Asia arms exports after PM Modi trip

Myanmar leads Indian arms exports

Myanmar topped the list by taking 36% of Indian arms exports, followed by the Philippines at 27% (thanks to those BrahMos missiles), and Vietnam at 7%.

The region isn't just buying more. They are also getting a wider mix: ships (45%), artillery (18%), missiles (16%), and air-defense systems (7.4%).

Southeast Asia now grabs most of India's missile, artillery, and ship sales.