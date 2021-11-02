Is India staring at a third wave of COVID-19?

India continues to witness a decline in daily new COVID-19 cases.

India continues to see a dip in daily COVID-19 cases. However, with the emergence of newer coronavirus variants and the festive season approaching, the threat of a third wave of the pandemic looms large. India has administered a record number of vaccines but several states are still lagging behind. So, is a third wave of infections inevitable in India?

New Delta subvariant: Should India worry?

AY.4.2, a subvariant of the Delta variant of coronavirus, has been detected in dozens of countries. It was first reported in the United Kingdom in July this year. The World Health Organization said it is at least 15% more transmissible than the original Delta strain. India, however, has reported less than 0.1% of the global cases.

Festive season and laxity

The festive season is here. As a result, markets across the country are crowded, people are ditching face masks, and ignoring social distancing norms. Experts say this raises the possibility of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The government has also issued an advisory asking people to avoid large gatherings, unnecessary travel and rely on online shopping.

Expert warns 'more possibility of exposure'

"During the festive season adherence to public health measures is drastically going down. It is likely that there would be more possibility of exposure," said Dr. Anant Bhan, researcher in global health, bioethics and health policy.

How is India's COVID-19 situation?

India's COVID-19 situation has improved following a devastating outbreak earlier this year. In the past 24 hours, the country recorded 10,423 cases - the lowest daily figure in 250 days. The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.16%. India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 106 crore doses and more than 50% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

PM Modi's meeting on vaccination coverage

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a meeting on November 3 to discuss scaling up vaccination coverage in 11 states whose numbers are below the national average. The virtual meet will be attended by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Home Minister Amit Shah. The Chief Ministers of the 11 states and other officials will also be present.