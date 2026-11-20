India faces sharpest wheat planting decline in 26 years
India is about to see its sharpest drop in wheat farming in 26 years, with farmers moving away from wheat after a poor monsoon season.
As of mid-November, wheat planting was already down over 15% compared to last year, and next season could see another 6% dip, taking area under the crop to the lowest in four years.
Monsoon-driven crop shifts risk food inflation
A weak monsoon (thanks to El Nino) left key states like Punjab and Maharashtra with 41% less rain than usual.
With less water available, many farmers are turning to crops like chickpeas and rapeseed that need less moisture.
The government's tiny 1% bump in wheat prices hasn't changed their minds either.
This shift could affect food security and farmer incomes, so all eyes are on lower output, higher prices, and pressure on food inflation.