India fast-tracks 3 Jammu and Kashmir hydropower projects with $3bn
India is fast-tracking three major hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir, investing around $3 billion to boost energy using surplus water.
Together, these projects will meet the peak power needs of about 2.5 million consumers.
The push comes after India suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, following a tragic attack in Pahalgam last year.
Tender issued for 1,856MW Sawalkot project
Work has kicked off on Dulhasti Stage II (260 MW) and Uri-I Stage II (240 MW), while a tender is out for the long-delayed Sawalkot project (1,856 MW) on the Chenab River.
The plan includes diverting extra water to the Kishanganga project, potentially adding 30 million units of electricity each year, and boosting storage for more reliable power and irrigation in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi.