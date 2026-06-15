India fast-tracks 3 Jammu and Kashmir hydropower projects with $3bn India Jun 15, 2026

India is fast-tracking three major hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir, investing around $3 billion to boost energy using surplus water.

Together, these projects will meet the peak power needs of about 2.5 million consumers.

The push comes after India suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, following a tragic attack in Pahalgam last year.