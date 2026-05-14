India fast-tracks $4.8 billion Oman to Gujarat undersea gas pipeline
India is fast-tracking a massive $4.8 billion undersea gas pipeline linking Oman to Gujarat.
The goal? Secure steady energy and avoid relying on unpredictable LNG markets.
This 2,000-kilometer pipeline will deliver 31 million cubic meters of natural gas daily, sidestepping risky routes like the Strait of Hormuz.
India pipeline will boost supply resilience
If cleared, the project is expected to take five to seven years to build and comes as India's demand for natural gas is expected to jump by nearly 50% by 2030.
Tapping into the Gulf's huge reserves means more reliable supplies, even during global disruptions like the late-February 2025 Strait of Hormuz disruption/shutdown that shook up LNG deliveries worldwide.
Plus, this move helps India deal with its lack of strategic gas storage, making future energy crises less stressful.