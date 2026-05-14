India fast-tracks $4.8 billion Oman to Gujarat undersea gas pipeline

India pipeline will boost supply resilience

If cleared, the project is expected to take five to seven years to build and comes as India's demand for natural gas is expected to jump by nearly 50% by 2030.

Tapping into the Gulf's huge reserves means more reliable supplies, even during global disruptions like the late-February 2025 Strait of Hormuz disruption/shutdown that shook up LNG deliveries worldwide.

Plus, this move helps India deal with its lack of strategic gas storage, making future energy crises less stressful.