India: Five states reach World Bank upper-middle-income, country still lower-middle-income
India
Five Indian states, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, have now passed the World Bank's upper-middle-income category.
Delhi tops the chart at $6,217.
Still, India overall is considered lower-middle-income by global standards.
Bihar remains poorest major state $984
Maharashtra, Haryana, and Kerala are just a few dollars short of making the cut.
Meanwhile, Bihar remains India's poorest major state with only $984 per person, less than Nepal's or many African countries,' with Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand not far ahead.