India flu shot demand surges as 2026-27 vaccine gains attention
Flu shot demand is way up across India this monsoon, thanks to a spike in H1N1 and influenza cases.
Vaccine sales are nearly three times higher than the same period last year, says Tata 1mg vice-president and lead, specialty pharma, Manisha Mishra, with a new 2026-27 vaccine, tailored for the latest strains per World Health Organization advice, getting lots of attention.
Platforms offer home vaccination amid shortages
Platforms like Tata 1mg and Apollo Homecare now offer home vaccination to keep up, but some cities are running low on doses.
More people are also getting tested for H1N1, dengue, and typhoid, especially in smaller cities, which is pushing demand even higher.
Experts advise annual shots, masks, handwashing
Health experts recommend getting a flu shot every year and sticking to basics like masks and handwashing.
Most cases are mild, says India Council of Medical Research director general Rajiv Bahl, but older adults or those with health issues should be extra careful.