India forms 'BrahMos Belt' in South China Sea for deterrence

The Philippines kicked things off with a $375 million BrahMos deal in 2022, and now Vietnam and Indonesia have joined in. Thailand might be next.

The BrahMos missile is fast, accurate, and can hit big naval targets up to 290km away, making it a strong deterrent against Chinese moves at sea.

By sharing this tech, India is boosting its influence and helping keep things stable in one of the world's most tense hotspots.