India forms panel to probe demographic shifts in border districts
India's home ministry has set up a special committee to look into why the population is changing in border districts, mainly to examine illegal immigration and other unusual reasons.
He wants the team to actually visit these areas, big cities, and industrial hubs to get a clear picture of what is happening and how it might affect national security.
Naolekar panel to recommend deportation mechanism
Led by retired Supreme Court Justice Naolekar, the panel includes top experts, including the census commissioner and former bureaucrats.
Their job: figure out what is really causing these demographic shifts (such as cross-border movement or planned migration) and suggest fair ways to identify and deport illegal immigrants.
As Shah put it, "It will recommend a streamlined and permanent operational mechanism for the legal, fair, and time-bound identification, detention, and deportation of illegal immigrants already residing in the country."