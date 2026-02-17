India-France strengthening cooperation in critical minerals, biotechnology, advanced materials: Modi

After a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the two countries are strengthening cooperation in critical minerals, biotechnology, and advanced materials. "We are launching the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health, the Indo-French Centre for Digital Science and Technology, and the National Centre of Alliance for Skilling in Aeronautics," he announced.

Modi 'India-France partnership is a force for global stability' He said in a period of uncertainty the India-France partnership is a force for global stability. "We are combining France's expertise and India's scale. We are developing trusted technologies. We will ensure human development through the International Solar Alliance, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, and joint development projects, and will continue to strengthen efforts for stability and prosperity through multilateralism, dialogue, and diplomacy."

PM India-France Year of Innovation The PM also announced the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation, which he says will transform the countries' strategic partnership into a Partnership of the People. He said the goal during the India-France Year of Innovation is to strengthen people-to-people connections. "Whether it's defense, clean energy, space...emerging technologies, we will connect our industries and innovators...We will build strong networks between startups and MSMEs.

Advertisement

Peace India, France share a common commitment to eradicate terrorism On global instability, Modi said the two countries will continue to support all efforts for peace in every region, such as in Ukraine, West Asia, or the Indo-Pacific. "India and France both believe in democratic values, the rule of law, and a multipolar world." He said both India and France share a common commitment to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Advertisement