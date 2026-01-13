India, France team up on defense, tech, and innovation
India and France just wrapped up their 38th Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi, led by top officials Ajit Doval and Emmanuel Bonne.
They talked big-picture stuff—defense cooperation, tech partnerships, space projects, and clean energy—plus ways to work together under Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
The talks also reviewed preparations for French President Macron's upcoming visit and discussed ongoing collaboration in the lead-up to future innovation initiatives.
Why should you care?
This partnership isn't just about politics—it means expected outcomes like more tech jobs through technology transfer and skill development, stronger security with things like Rafale jets and submarines made in India, and new opportunities in AI and green hydrogen.
By working together on innovation and trade through forums like the CEOs Forum, both countries are aiming for a future that's more self-reliant, secure in the Indo-Pacific region, and full of fresh possibilities for young people interested in science or global careers.