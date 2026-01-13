India, France team up on defense, tech, and innovation

Why should you care?

This partnership isn't just about politics—it means expected outcomes like more tech jobs through technology transfer and skill development, stronger security with things like Rafale jets and submarines made in India, and new opportunities in AI and green hydrogen.

By working together on innovation and trade through forums like the CEOs Forum, both countries are aiming for a future that's more self-reliant, secure in the Indo-Pacific region, and full of fresh possibilities for young people interested in science or global careers.