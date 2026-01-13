Next Article
Indian Railways to launch 9 new Amrit Bharat Express trains
India
Indian Railways is rolling out nine new Amrit Bharat Express trains, connecting West Bengal and Assam with big states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.
Announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday, these new routes—like Guwahati-Rohtak and Dibrugarh-Lucknow—aim to make cross-country travel smoother.
Budget-friendly travel with better features
These trains keep things affordable with non-AC sleeper fares around ₹500 per 1,000km.
You'll find handy upgrades too: foldable snack tables, mobile holders, fast charging points, advanced toilets, and even facilities for differently-abled passengers.
The goal? More comfortable long-distance journeys and stronger connections between India's eastern regions and the rest of the country.