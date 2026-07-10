India fuel prices unchanged since May despite Brent at $76 India Jul 10, 2026

Fuel prices in India haven't budged since May, even though global oil markets have been pretty shaky.

Brent crude just dropped over 2% to around $76 a barrel after some tension between the US and Iran messed with tanker traffic.

Despite this dip, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is pushing for cheaper petrol and diesel, saying lower prices would really help people out.