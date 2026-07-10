India fuel prices unchanged since May despite Brent at $76
Fuel prices in India haven't budged since May, even though global oil markets have been pretty shaky.
Brent crude just dropped over 2% to around $76 a barrel after some tension between the US and Iran messed with tanker traffic.
Despite this dip, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is pushing for cheaper petrol and diesel, saying lower prices would really help people out.
Arvind Kejriwal seeks ₹82 petrol
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal argues that petrol should be closer to ₹82 per liter (and even less with E20 fuel), compared to the ₹102 currently charged for E20 petrol.
He says cutting prices could ease inflation and give everyone a break.
Meanwhile, oil companies are holding rates steady for now, though the government hints they might reconsider if things settle down globally.