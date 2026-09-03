India gears up for 1st electric truck corridor on NH-66

India is gearing up for its first electric truck corridor on the 622-km stretch of NH-66 between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod in Kerala.

Supported by the ₹2,000-crore sanctioned by the Centre under PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-Drive), the project aims to boost clean transport, with ₹63.12 crore so far sanctioned to Kerala for developing an EV charging network, which can also be used for the purpose.