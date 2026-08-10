India gifts 5 peacocks including rare white to UN Geneva
India just gifted five peacocks, including a rare white one, to the United Nations in Geneva, reviving a tradition that goes back decades.
The birds were handed over by India's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva Arindam Bagchi on August 7, highlighting India's pride in its national bird and its commitment to biodiversity.
Fun fact: India last gifted peacocks to the U.N. way back in 1981.
Peacocks to join historic Ariana Park
The peacocks will first settle into an enclosed area before joining the historic Ariana Park, which has housed these vibrant birds for over a century.
The park sits at the heart of the U.N.'s European headquarters and was bequeathed the estate where the UN complex now stands to the city of Geneva in 1890 by Swiss archeologist and art collector Gustave Revilliod.
For India, this gift is about celebrating nature and strengthening global connections, reminding everyone that beauty and unity can go hand in hand.