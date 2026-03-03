India has 40-45 days of oil reserves: What it means

What does this mean for us?

India relies a lot on imported oil—88% of what we use daily comes from other countries, and nearly half travels through the Hormuz Strait.

Right now, our reserves could cover us for around eight weeks if supplies stop.

The government isn't planning any price hikes yet and is looking at backup options from places like the US, West Africa, and Russia.

But if disruptions last longer, it could mean higher costs or even fuel shortages down the line—a reminder of how much we depend on global energy routes.