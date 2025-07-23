India hits 20% ethanol blending target ahead of schedule India Jul 23, 2025

India just reached its goal of blending 20% ethanol into petrol (E20) by early 2025—a milestone hit five years sooner than planned.

This move uses ethanol from sugarcane to cut down on carbon emissions and reduce the country's need for imported oil.

The government is already eyeing a jump to 27% blending by 2030.