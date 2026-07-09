India hits milestone with over half electricity from clean sources
India
India just hit a big clean energy milestone; more than half the country's electricity came from clean energy sources in a single day this week.
Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant shared the news, pointing out that demand reached 221 gigawatts.
This leap is thanks to years of building up solar parks, wind farms, rooftop panels, and better transmission networks.
Intermittent renewables stressing India's grid
While this is great for India's climate goals and cutting fossil fuel use, there are some growing pains.
Renewables like solar and wind can be unpredictable: solar peaks during the day but drops off when people actually need more power in the evening.
Experts such as Sanjeev Sanyal say India's rising solar penetration is "causing grid stress."