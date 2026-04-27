India hits record 256.1 GW demand, heat boosts coal use
India
India is facing a scorching heat wave, and electricity demand just hit an all-time high (256.1 GW) this week.
To keep the lights (and fans) on, the country has fired up more coal and gas power plants than usual, with coal generation at about 187 GW and gas at 9.6 GW.
NTPC sources extra gas in India
NTPC, India's biggest thermal power producer, is now sourcing extra gas to help manage the surge.
With this year's El Nino expected to bring even hotter days and peak demand possibly reaching 270 GW, India has also delayed maintenance on major coal plants until July.