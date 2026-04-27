India hits record 256.1 GW demand, heat boosts coal use India Apr 27, 2026

India is facing a scorching heat wave, and electricity demand just hit an all-time high (256.1 GW) this week.

To keep the lights (and fans) on, the country has fired up more coal and gas power plants than usual, with coal generation at about 187 GW and gas at 9.6 GW.