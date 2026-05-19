India hits record 257.37 GW power demand amid scorching heat India May 19, 2026

India just set a new all-time high for power demand (257.37 GW) thanks to scorching temperatures in northwest and central India.

The previous record was topped on Monday, and officials say demand could climb even higher this summer, maybe up to 270 GW, as everyone cranks up their ACs and coolers to beat the heat.