India hits record 257.37 GW power demand amid scorching heat
India just set a new all-time high for power demand (257.37 GW) thanks to scorching temperatures in northwest and central India.
The previous record was topped on Monday, and officials say demand could climb even higher this summer, maybe up to 270 GW, as everyone cranks up their ACs and coolers to beat the heat.
Indian Meteorological Department reports heat wave
The Indian Meteorological Department reports that northwest and central India are experiencing heat wave conditions, with parts of Uttar Pradesh facing severe heat wave conditions from Tuesday onward, and places like Bathinda hitting 47 Celsius and Delhi reaching 44 Celsius.
With last year's peak at 242.77 GW, it's clear that rising temperatures are driving more people to plug in cooling devices, and experts expect these extreme conditions to stick around for a while.