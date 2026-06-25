India hosts 11th BRICS energy ministers meeting, launches digital center
India just hosted the 11th BRICS Energy Ministers's Meeting in Gurugram, putting a big spotlight on making energy more secure, affordable, and sustainable for everyone.
The group agreed that reliable access to clean energy is key for jobs and better living standards.
India also launched a new Digital Center to boost smart grids and energy storage, which are moves toward a greener future.
BRICS advance hydrogen standards, youth engagement
BRICS countries talked about cleaner fuels, renewables, hydrogen technology, and ways to capture carbon, all with support for affordable financing.
They made progress on hydrogen standards to help countries work together.
Plus, they backed the Youth Energy Summit to get young people involved in research and innovation.
The updated ERCP guidelines aim to make teamwork on new energy solutions even stronger.