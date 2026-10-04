India hosts Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 with F-35s flying over Rajasthan
India
Rajasthan's skies are packed with action as India hosts Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026, its multinational air exercise.
Fighter jets like the US F-35s, French Rafales, Russian Sukhois, and Indian Tejas are all flying together.
With nearly 40 nations involved, and seven sending their own aircraft, it is the first time American F-35 jets are flying alongside Indian combat aircraft over Indian soil.
Exercise focuses on skills and trust
Tarang Shakti is all about teaming up and learning from each other. It's the first time US F-35s are flying alongside Indian jets on home turf, a major milestone.
The goal? Sharpening skills, building trust between countries, and showing India's commitment to regional security and global defense partnerships.