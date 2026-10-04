India hosts Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 with F-35s flying over Rajasthan

Rajasthan's skies are packed with action as India hosts Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026, its multinational air exercise.

Fighter jets like the US F-35s, French Rafales, Russian Sukhois, and Indian Tejas are all flying together.

With nearly 40 nations involved, and seven sending their own aircraft, it is the first time American F-35 jets are flying alongside Indian combat aircraft over Indian soil.