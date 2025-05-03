India halts all imports from Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack
What's the story
India has put an immediate ban on the import of goods from Pakistan in the wake of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 dead.
On May 2, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a notification amending the country's Foreign Trade Policy to prohibit "direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan."
The ban is enforced over national security/public policy concerns.
Import regulations
DGFT outlines conditions for exceptions to import ban
DGFT has clarified that any exception to the import ban will require explicit approval from the Indian government.
This comes as part of India's intensified measures against Pakistan after the April 22 attack.
The government is also mulling various steps aimed at tightening financial flows to Pakistan, and potentially re-adding it to the Financial Action Task Force's 'grey list.'
Financial restrictions
India seeks to curb financial support for Pakistan
India is set to engage with all multilateral development banks (MDBs) to push them not to fund or loan money to Pakistan.
This is part of a larger strategy to cut down financial flows, which would enable Pakistan to fund terror.
The Indian government has also passed several directives impacting diplomatic relations with Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty.
Diplomatic efforts
US urges restraint amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan
Considering the escalating tensions, the United States of America reached out to India and Pakistan, asking them "not to escalate the situation."
The diplomatic efforts came after the Indian government approved a series of directives affecting its diplomatic relationship with Pakistan.
One such directive that has been implemented post the Pahalgam terror attack is the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.