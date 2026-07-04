India income report: Bengaluru Chandigarh Delhi top, NCR largest spender
A fresh report shows Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Delhi are the top cities for average income in India.
Meanwhile, NCR stands out as the biggest spending hub. Its households shell out $126 billion yearly, which is slightly less than Mumbai and Bengaluru combined.
Thiruvananthapuram and Vadodara also make waves with high household spending.
Middle-income urban households rise to 53%
NCR's huge population (7.5 million households) gives it a clear edge in consumption compared to Mumbai's 4.6 million.
The top 100 cities punch above their weight, less than 20% of India's population lives there, but they generate more than one-third of national income and nearly one-third of all spending.
The report sorts cities into four groups based on size and income: Big Six, Boomtowns, Breakout Cities, and Frontier Cities.
Middle-income households have nearly doubled to 53% in these urban areas over the last decade (and could hit 60% by 2030), while high-income homes jumped from just 3% to 12%, especially in places like Raipur and Kannur.