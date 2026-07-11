India indirectly supplying gasoline to Russia via international traders India Jul 11, 2026

Here's something you don't see every day: India is now helping supply gasoline to Russia, but not in a straight line.

Because of ongoing attacks on Russian oil refineries during the Russia-Ukraine war, Russia's been facing major fuel shortages.

So, international traders are buying Indian-made gasoline and rerouting it to Russia to help fill the gap.