India indirectly supplying gasoline to Russia via international traders
India
Here's something you don't see every day: India is now helping supply gasoline to Russia, but not in a straight line.
Because of ongoing attacks on Russian oil refineries during the Russia-Ukraine war, Russia's been facing major fuel shortages.
So, international traders are buying Indian-made gasoline and rerouting it to Russia to help fill the gap.
Drone strikes cut Russian gasoline output
Russia's own gasoline production has dropped sharply due to drone strikes and conflict, forcing them to import more fuel than usual.
While the amount of Indian gasoline reaching Russia is still pretty small compared to India's total exports, it shows just how adaptable India's refineries are and how global energy trade keeps finding new ways around obstacles.