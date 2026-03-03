India signs ₹5,083cr deals for 6 advanced helicopters, Shtil missiles

The Ministry of Defence has signed contracts worth ₹5,083 crore to bolster India's maritime security. The deals include the procurement of six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Mk-III (Maritime Role) for the Indian Coast Guard and Surface-to-Air Vertical Launch Shtil missiles for the Indian Navy . The contracts were signed at South Block in New Delhi in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, per ANI.

Helicopter details ₹2,901cr contract for 6 ALH Mk-III helicopters The contract for the six ALH Mk-III helicopters is worth ₹2,901 crore and was signed with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category. The Ministry of Defence said these "twin-engine helicopters incorporate state-of-the-art features superior to the currently operated airborne platforms" and can perform various maritime security missions from shore-based airfields or ships at sea.

Economic impact Contract to boost domestic industry The helicopter deal is also expected to boost the domestic industry by supplying equipment from over 200 MSMEs and generating around 65 lakh man-hours of employment. The Ministry said that "the contract reinforces the Government's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India initiative." The second contract, worth ₹2,182 crore, was signed with Russia's JSC Rosoboronexport for Surface-to-Air Vertical Launch Shtil missiles and associated missile holding frames.

