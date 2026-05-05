India introduces rules establishing online gaming authority to regulate gaming
India has introduced rules paving the way for the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) to keep its fast-growing online gaming world in check.
Starting May 1, OGAI will classify games, oversee compliance, handle user grievances, and coordinate enforcement.
It's all about making online gaming safer and more fair.
India's OGAI bans money games
OGAI will decide which games are allowed: money games are banned, social games and esports must store traffic and related data within India, and esports gets official recognition as a skill sport.
Repeat offenses involving the offering of an online money gaming service can lead to up to five years in prison and a fine of up to ₹2 crore.
Banks now have to double-check that gaming platforms follow these new rules before handling payments, so everyone's playing by the same standards.