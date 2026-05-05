India introduces rules establishing online gaming authority to regulate gaming

India's OGAI bans money games

OGAI will decide which games are allowed: money games are banned, social games and esports must store traffic and related data within India, and esports gets official recognition as a skill sport.

Repeat offenses involving the offering of an online money gaming service can lead to up to five years in prison and a fine of up to ₹2 crore.

Banks now have to double-check that gaming platforms follow these new rules before handling payments, so everyone's playing by the same standards.