NIA links mercenary VanDyke, 14 Ukrainians to Myanmar drone attack 

The NIA's investigation revealed that at least 14 Ukrainians entered India on tourist visas, traveling to Mizoram via Guwahati.

From Mizoram, they allegedly entered Myanmar illegally without the necessary permits.

The agency claims their visit to Myanmar was reportedly for "pre-scheduled training on drone warfare, drone operations, assembly, and jamming technology for Myanmar-based Ethnic Armed Groups (EAGs) targeting the Myanmar Military Junta."