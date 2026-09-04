NIA links mercenary VanDyke, 14 Ukrainians to Myanmar drone attack
What's the story
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has linked American citizen Matthew Van Dyke and six Ukrainians to a drone attack on a civilian aircraft in Myanmar. The agency made the revelation in a Delhi court, where it sought permission to interrogate Van Dyke and Ukrainian national Kaminskyi Viktor at Tihar jail. The special court allowed the request, noting that such interrogation is part of standard investigative procedures.
Border breach
NIA's findings on Ukrainian nationals' activities in Myanmar
The NIA's investigation revealed that at least 14 Ukrainians entered India on tourist visas, traveling to Mizoram via Guwahati.
From Mizoram, they allegedly entered Myanmar illegally without the necessary permits.
The agency claims their visit to Myanmar was reportedly for "pre-scheduled training on drone warfare, drone operations, assembly, and jamming technology for Myanmar-based Ethnic Armed Groups (EAGs) targeting the Myanmar Military Junta."
Attack details
Kamikaze drones targeted Myanmar National Airlines flight
The NIA also revealed that the central government received "credible information" about the involvement of these nationals in a drone attack on a Myanmar National Airlines flight.
The incident took place on February 20, when at least two FPV kamikaze drones targeted an ATR-72-600 aircraft preparing for takeoff from Myitkyina to Mandalay.
The drones, armed with RPG-type warheads, damaged the plane's nose, fuselage and tail.
Evidence uncovered
Evidence collected by NIA from arrested individuals' devices
The NIA has seized photos, videos and voice samples from the devices of those arrested, which are crucial evidence in the case.
The agency's analysis of this data has revealed several incriminating details about the attack.
Videos found on these devices are being used to trace the drones' origin, their supply network, and their technical training providers.
Investigation progress
Agency seeks to confront arrested individuals with digital evidence
The NIA maintains that confronting the arrested individuals with digital evidence is crucial to verify their statements and bring the investigation to a logical conclusion.
The agency is also trying to understand the nature of contact between these individuals and armed groups in Myanmar.
However, the investigation into these allegations remains ongoing and no individual or module's specific role has been conclusively established in court yet.