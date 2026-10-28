India invites Pakistan for SCO event, first since Operation Sindoor

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced the forum at the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on October 20.

He invited all member states to participate in this event.

"At the end of this year, India will host the first SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum. We invite all SCO countries to participate in it," Singh said.

The forum will focus on strengthening cultural ties and promoting mutual understanding among member states.